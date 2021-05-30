Primaries: Lagos APC urges police to probe alleged disturbances

Kindly Share This Story:

…Describes exercise as successful

…To announce final results today

…Mixed feelings as aspirants, party chieftain, react

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Despite reported pockets of disturbances in the primaries to elect candidates for the forthcoming Local Government elections into the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, the All Progressives Congress APC, Lagos, has described the exercise conducted on Saturday, as “successful.”

However, reacting to disturbances recorded in some councils in the state, APC, urged police authorities in the state to thoroughly investigate the incidents with view to bring perpetrators to book as it suspected external forces’ involvement in the crisis.

The party made the remarks in a statement released on Sunday by the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo.

The statement, titled:”APC congratulates members on successful primaries,” read in part: “APC The leadership of Lagos State All Progressives Congress has congratulated its members on the successful conduct of its primaries to elect candidates for the forthcoming LG elections to elect Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councilors into the 20 LGAs, 37 LCDAs and 377 wards.

“The statewide exercise witnessed a large turnout of members who cast their votes for preferred aspirants through the open secret ballot mode as stipulated by the guidelines.

“We acknowledge with regrets the reported few cases of skirmishes in a few wards with the attendant fall outs.

We empathize with the victims of the unfortunate incident. “While we await the formal reports of the electoral officials, we wish to admonish the security agencies to conduct thorough investigations to bring the culprits to book and maintain law and order.

“We wish to reiterate that hoodlums, cultists and other outlaws are not members of our party and will not be tolerated. The untoward intervention of external forces within the progressive fold should be resisted by all and sundry.”

However, the party urged aggrieved aspirants to approach the Electoral Appeal Committee headed by Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) to lodge formal complaints for redress.

“The party calls for the traditional united front as we prepare for the fast approaching Local Government elections, ” APC stated.

Mixed feelings

An APC Acting Chairman, Animashaun Kendoo, Oshodi-Isolo, has commended the party leadership on the primary election process and electorate, describing it as free, fair and credible.

According to him, ” W had a peaceful exercise on Oshodi-Isolo LGA. We await final results to be announced at the Secretariat of the party.

In a different experience, a Chairmanship aspirant in Ejigbo LCDA, Lagos, Peter Ajayi, has alleged the party chairman of the council of diverting electoral materials and officials to his house.

Ajayi, who made the accusation while speaking with journalists on Saturday at Ejigbo playing ground, said the chairman was not neutral in the primaries and that he redirected the officials to unknown areas of the local government.

He said over 30 of his supporters were unduly arrested by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area but that with his intervention they were later released.

Ajayi explained that the incumbent chairman, Monsuru Bello, popularly called “One” induced the electoral process in a manner that contravenes the APC guidelines, adding that open membership cards were hoarded, thugs instigated and umpires were from the camp.

He alleged that the electoral officials were substituted with party LGA executives and Ward executives who are loyalists.

“The Electoral and Returning Officers left Acme at about 8am and got to Ejigbo at 8:45am, they were in the house of the LGA Chairman till 12noon they have not started the process and people are not happy.

“Some of my supporters were arrested for doing nothing by the Ejigbo LCDA and I have called him to release them. This shows my opponent has influenced him. Those arrested are not thugs, they are eligible party members with cards to vote.

“Based on reports reaching me, the names of party executives who are been used as electoral officials by the accused chairman are: Agiri Adeola, Akeem Oduyoye and Olabisi Muritala (Oke Afa ward), Jimoh Aleshinloye (Fadu Ward) while Olufemi Ibine popularly known as BamBam was used to intimidate and harass my supporters in Oke Afa ward.”

Also, suspected hoodlums were said to have disrupted the primary elections in all the seven wards of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Some aspirants vying for the chairmanship position in the LGA alleged that electorate were chased from polling units and the whole process manipulated.

Aording to them, while some electorate were dispersed by hoodlums, other voters insisted on voting of which still later resulted to chaos.

Mr Sola Osolana, a Chairmanship Aspirant, said: “In spite of the zeal and aspirations of people at the early hours to cast their vote, the exercise was disrupted by hoodlums.

“There was no primary election in Agege; actually people came out early in the morning to cast their votes but were later scattered by some sponsored hoodlums.

“The exercise was also manipulated as wrong accreditation sheets were brought and the electorate could not find their numbers and names on the sheets.

“The activities of the hoodlums affected all the seven wards across the local government,’’ he said.

According to him, the accreditation sheets should have been sent to and pasted at the different polling units to ensure easy process of the election.

Osolana said that the hoodlums touched all the wards in the council from A-G to ensure the election did not hold or was cancelled.

“We appeal to the party leadership to shift the primaries to the State Secretariat of the APC, Acme in Lagos.

“It is very clear that some people want the genuine change but few want to disrupt the change thereby manipulating the progress of the party,” he said.

Prince Abiodun Ogunji, Vice Chairman, Agege Local Government, who is also an aspirant, decried the activities of the hoodlums during the primary election.

“There was no election in Agege. We want the election to be rescheduled with thorough supervisions from the leaders.”

