Primaries: Armed security men storm Lagos APC secretariat aftermath of violent polls

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following violent clashes in some 377 wards, security operatives on Saturday, stormed the party Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Acme, Ikeja, to forestall any form of attack by aggrieved party supporters.

Vanguard noticed that the battle-ready security personnel were seen at the entrance and within the premises of the secretariat to maintain peace and order.

Several patrol vehicles and armoured personnel carriers were seen also stationed at the access roads leading to the secretariat.

As a result of the situation, the entire area of Acme was cordoned off by the security men, forcing other motorists to make use of alternative routes.

On the restriction of movement in the area, the security officers told Vanguard that there was no instruction to allow anyone in except the returning officers who conducted the primaries across wards.

“The instruction we have is that only returning officers should enter the party Secretariat. That is the order we have for now. You cannot enter,” the police officer, said.

The state ruling party on Saturday conducted open secret ballot primaries in the 245 wards across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs to select its chairmanship and councillorship flag-bearers ahead of the council poll.

The primary election was therefore not without some hitches as there were reported cases of disruption, violence, ballot box snatches in some wards.

The results of the primaries held across 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas of the state would be announced at the APC state secretariat later.

Recall that Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC has scheduled July 24 for the Local Government election in the state.

