Presidential system is too expensive, let’s go for parliamentary system – Methodist Church

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

THE Methodist Church Nigeria, has advocated return to parliamentary system of government in Nigeria, explaining that the presidential system is too expensive for developing countries like Nigeria.

The church, however, stated that the United States of America’s type of democracy which features community police and instruments is enviable and worthy of emulation developing nations in the world.

The call was made in a communiqué issued at the end of 38th Council of Bishops of Methodist Church Nigeria held at Wesley Methodist Cathedral, Calabar under the leadership of Prelate of the church, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche.

The council also urged Federal Government to take bold and intentional steps towards restructuring the Nigerian state through the recommendation of the 2014 National Conference report.

It said: “The council urged the Federal government to systematically and meticulously uphold the Constitutional Policy and provision for the practice of True Federalism and Federal Character in appointments of all offices and agencies of Government; and especially in the Security Sector as this will give a sense of belonging and inclusiveness to all Nigerians.”

Condemning the unabated pockets of violence and bloodletting across the country, the council renewed its call for state police, adding “as a matter of urgency, Council urges the Inspector General of Police to deploy all Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of police to their zones and states of origin respectively.

READ ALSO:

“There is now a palpable need for the establishment of State Police and firming up of the present structures of Community Policing which are springing up in answer to the issues of intractable insecurity.

“The council appeals to the Federal Government to ensure the independence of the Judiciary which is the last hope of common man knowing fully well that adherence to the Rule of Law assures inventors both local and foreign of a stable environment for investment and profits,” the communique further appealed.

The council further charged politicians to put national interest above political considerations, saying politicians must ensure that the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians is placed above their political ambitions.

Kindly Share This Story: