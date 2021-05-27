President Buhari greets Alhaji Ashafa Erogbogbo at 95

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Alhaji Ashafa Ajibola Erogbogbo as he turns 95 May 28, 2021, giving thanks to Almighty God for the gift of longevity, in sound mind and body.

The President commended the cosmopolitan exposure of the native of Ikorodu, Lagos State, which saw him working in different regions of the country as a young man, before retiring and going into private business.

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, also commendable, according to the President is Alhaji Erogbogbo’s almost 70 years marriage to Alhaja Abeke, which terminated only on February 1, this year, when the latter passed on. The union produced illustrious children, among whom is Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

It reads, “President Buhari rejoices with the entire Erogbogbo family, friends and well-wishers on the auspicious milestone, wishing the nonagenarian greater service to God and humanity.”

Kindly Share This Story: