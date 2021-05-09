Presco pledges to create more jobs, bags ICAN merit award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (lCAN), has honoured Presco Plc, a quoted firm on the Nigerian Exchange, with its prestigious merit award, even as the Company pledged to create more jobs for the unemployed.

According to ICAN, Presco Plc was singled out for the award because of its “exemplary leadership style, dedication, promotion of transparency and accountability”.

Speaking at the 2021 ICAN Annual Dinner & Awards held in Lagos, ICAN President, Dame Onome Adewuyi commended Presco Plc for creating jobs for thousands of Nigerians especially in Edo, Delta States and other locations.

Making reference to Presco’s waste to wealth policy, Adewuyi commended staff, board and management of the company for their dedication to the Nigerian economy.

Besides, ICAN president noted that Presco firmly believes in environmentally friendly and sustainable operation, adding that, “All factory wastes from the oil mill are recycled into the plantation or used as fuel to generate green process steam and energy“.

Adewuyi explained that Presco Plc now rely majorly on green energy for its operation, adding the Institute was very proud of the positive developments at Presco Plc.

Receiving the award, Managing Director of Presco Plc, Felix Nwabuko thanked the Institute, special guest of honour, Senator Kola Bajomo and all past presidents of ICAN present at the event held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Commending staff of the company for their professionalism and dedication, Nwabuko said: “We are humbled and overwhelmed by the vote of confidence this award has brought to us”.

He attributed positive developments at Presco Plc to team work, adding “We will double our efforts”.

He said efforts are in top gear to generate more jobs in Edo, Delta and Rivers States from about 8,000 to between 11,000 and 40,000 in future.

Nwabuko was full of praise for all stakeholders who make it possible for Presco Plc to put food on the tables of thousands of Nigerians.

Also honoured were five members, two non-members and Bua Group.

The members and the non-members are: Philanthropist and Chairman of Main One Cable Company Limited, Fola Adeola, Albert Folorunsho, Otunba Olusola Adekanola, Alhaji Kabir Alkali Mohammed, Major Gen (rtd) Sebastian Achulike Owuama, Emeritus Professor Godwin Sogolo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Meanwhile, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has congratulated Presco Plc for emerging recipient of the 2021 ICAN Merit Award in the Corporate Body Category.

In a congratulatory message Signed by Regional Head, Edo 2, Osaro Giwa-Osagie and Directorate Head, Midwest, Ernest Omorogie, UBA explained that the nomination and award is a clear indication of your (Presco Plc) hard work and excellent leadership, “which as we can already see, is providing the desired results. We therefore commend your efforts and achievements.

“We assure you of our continuous support and utmost commitment to partner with you and your business to ensure greater performance. Once again, congratulations”.

In a similar vein, the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe in a congratulatory message to Presco Plc said: “On behalf of the Board and Executive Management of Fidelity Bank Plc, I heartily congratulate Presco Plc for receiving this year’s ICAN Merit Award in the Corporate Body Category.”

Onyeali-Ikpe added: “This award recognizes Presco’s outstanding contributions to the advancement of the accounting profession in Nigeria, as well as the commendable strides made in job creation and local content development.

