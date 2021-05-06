Pray for Church vandals, Enugu Bishop charges Diocesans

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga has asked all parishes, Chaplaincies and religious houses in the diocese to pray for atonement and reparation of violet protesters, who destroyed the Bishop’s court and parts of the Holy Ghost diocese cathedral in Ogui Enugu, on Wednesday.

The protesters were followers of the Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka who unleashed violence on the catholic structures while searching for their leader, Fr. Mbaka, who was allegedly detained by the Diocese at the instance of Bishop Onaga’s summon on Tuesday.

Fr. Mbaka was however released when the protesters turned violent and he rejoined his stream of followers on Wednesday.

However, in a directive to members of the Diocese, on Thursday, Bishop Onaga said that “the followers of Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka violently broke into the diocesan cathedral and desecrated the holy altar of sacrifice. Over and above this, they brutally vandalized the diocese Bishop’s residence, the cathedral parish house and the secretariat building complex.

“Therefore, I hereby declare and call for one week union of prayer in reparation and atonement for this heinous act against our central place of worship and the sanctity of the church.”

Bishop Onaga directed for the prayer to begin from Friday, 7th May 2021and obliged every parish, Chaplaincy and religious community in the diocese to participate in the holy activity.

He noted that in addition to the traditional May devotion prayers, such as daily benediction, prayers such as five decades of Holy Rosary, Act of Reparation to the Most Blessed Sacrament, Psalm 51and 23 are to be offered for the purpose.

“I enjoin you to remain sober and keep the diocese in prayer. With divine assistance and grace, we shall overcome this challenging moment. May our Lady Queen of Mary intercede for us, Amen.”

