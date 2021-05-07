Porous borders hurting economy, worsening

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

Freight Forwarders under the aegis of the National Association of Air Freight Forwarders and Consolidators, (NAFFAC), have decried the porous borders in the country which they say affect the economy negatively as well as pose danger especially at a time of high-level insecurity in the country.

NAFDAC said that importation of goods with alternative products in the country if left unchecked, will lead to the closure of the company producing the alternative, adding that the recent seizure of 42 drums of calcium carbide used for explosive imported through Benin Republic shows the need for security enhancement at the nation’s border.

President-General, NAFFAC, Prince Bakare Adeyinka, said the seizure had shown how porous the Nigerian border in Ogun State has been despite the presence of Customs officers and other security agencies.

Adeyinka called on the management of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to reward officers and men involved in the recent seizure of explosives and Indian hemp to serve as incentive for other officers and men of the Service.

He said the officers who intercepted the drums of explosives should be rewarded with automatic promotion to serve as a morale booster to make more seizures and inspire others to do more in recognition of dignity in doing the right thing.

“The right thing to boost the morale of officers that intercepted these drums of explosive is to compensate the officers who achieved this feat with automatic promotion. That is the way to make them do more because they could as well have compromised and put the nation in a mess.”

