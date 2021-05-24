Breaking News
Police kill scores of bandits in Zamfara

The Anti Illegal Mining Squad of the Police in Zamfara has arrested and prosecuted 18 people who engaged in illegal mining in spite of presidential order banning the activity. SP Shehu Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer of the command, said this in a statement on Friday in Gusau. Mohammed said the anti illegal mining team led by SP Murtala Bello, was assigned by the force headquarters Abuja to enforce the presidential order banning illegal mining in the state. “The recent operations conducted by the anti illegal mining team was at Yan Kaura mining site in Maru local government area where villagers from different parts of the state converged and embarked on illegal mining. “The assigned squad mobilised and successfully dislodged the violators where 18 suspects were arrested. “Discreet investigation was conducted after which all the suspects were charged to court and they are now in prison custody,” Mohammed said. According to him, numerous exhibits were recovered, which includes; 504 bags of different chemicals used in refining gold, one Lexus Jeep, one Meter Director, one Professional Digital Table Top Scale and 14 bags of processing sand suspected to be gold. He said the squad, which commenced operations since September 2020, had raided several illegal mining sites at different locations in the state and succeeded in arresting many notorious illegal miners. He further said the sites raided to included major illegal mining sites at Kwali, Bukkuyum local government area, Daki Takwas, Gummi local government area as well as Zugu and Wawan Icce in Anka local government area of Zamfara. He appealed to members of the public to alert the nearest security outfit on any illegal mining activity in their area, adding that the squad would continue to arrest illegal miners in all parts of the state.


The Police Command in Zamfara on Sunday said several bandits were neutralised in the state on Saturday night when criminals attempted to attack Magami village of Gusau Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Shehu Mohammed, in Gusau.

“Yesterday night, the command received a report that bandits in their large numbers stormed Magami town in Gusau LGA with intent to attack the community.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, directed Police Tactical units, comprising of PMF/CTU/Special forces and Operation Puff Adder based in the area to synergise and ensure protection of lives and property of the people.

“The tactical units moved in courageously and engaged the assailants to a gun duel. As a result of the encounter, the attack was successfully repelled, while unspecified number of bandits were neutralised with many of them escaping with possible gun shot wounds,” Shehu said.

He however said “two of our their operatives paid the supreme price while defending the innocent members of the communities, but  there was no loss of live in the communities”.

He also disclosed that the CP had further deployed additional tactical operatives to the area to complement ongoing bush combing operations aimed at forestalling further attacks on the nearby villages.

“The CP reiterates his warning to all recalcitrant bandits in the state to either surrender their arms and embrace peace or face the  consequences of their actions.

“The CP also urged police operatives in the command to aggressively defend themselves and the community in any engagement with bandits and ensure that they dominate the ungoverned spaces on a continuous basis,” the statement added. 

