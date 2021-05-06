Breaking News
Translate

Police declare teenage girl missing in Delta

On 1:28 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ughelli market crisis

Police in Warri, Delta, on Thursday declared a 13-year-old girl, Treasure Ofuya, missing.

The treasure was last seen on April 30 when she left for her school on Jakpa Road, Effurun, but has since not returned home.

She is 4.5 feet tall, fair in complexion, has no tribal marks and speaks English and Urhobo languages fluently.

Also read: STATE OF THE NATION: Southern governors in emergency meeting

“All efforts made to know her whereabouts had proved abortive,’’ acting police spokesman in Delta, DSP Edafe Bright, told newsmen in Warri.

DSP Bright urged anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the teenager to report to Ekpan Police Division, PPRO’s Office in Asaba or the nearest police station.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!