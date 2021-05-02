Police arrest 3 suspects over killing of Kaduna boy after paid ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The police in Kaduna have commenced investigation into the kidnap and subsequent murder of a boy ,Ahmad Kabir, who was found in a drainage after the parent paid N5 million ransom.

Already, police have arrested 3 suspects including a neighbour connected with the kidnap and murder of the boy.

The Kaduna State Police Command Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident, saying the 3 suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime, including the neighbour and they all confessed to the crime .

He however, declined to comment on the military background of one of the suspects until after the investigation.

The boy was kidnapped from his parents’ home in Kaduna, but found dead 7 days later despite the N5 million ransom paid by his parent for his release.

He was kidnapped from Kaduna North local government area and taken to Kano where after a search his body was found in drainage.

The body was returned to Kaduna for burial at the weekend.

According to a family member, “one of the suspects that took the boy away was our neighbour, while the former-military personnel was also a resident in the community.”

“They took him to Zaria, from there to Kano, where his body was retrieved inside drainage after they collected 5 million naira ransom.”

The suspects are cooling their heels in police custody.

Vanguard News Nigeria

