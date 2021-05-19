Polaris Bank launches digital bank, VULTe

Kindly Share This Story:

Polaris Bank has launched its much anticipated digital banking platform, VULTe. In his welcome address at the unveiling ceremony, Chairman of the Bank, M.K Ahmad, disclosed that the corporate goal of Polaris is to offer customers and non-customers of the Bank, a 24-hour seamless service which led to the pursuit and now actualization of VULTe.

“This is a milestone in our pursuit of a strong and digitally-led retail brand. When we started the Polaris journey almost three years ago, we were very clear on the type of Bank we must build and the direction we must go. This was largely informed by the fast pace of change in financial service provisioning and the apparent technology-defined outlook of our business.

“We are therefore bringing VULTe to the market place today. And this is not another mobile App, but one with a world of difference, a mobile digital bank.”

In his keynote address, the Acting Managing Director/CEO of the Bank, Mr. Innocent C. Ike, said the new banking platform is returning all powers to the customer as king.

He noted that customers are now at liberty to enjoy unhindered, contactless and refreshing banking experience all at the tip of their fingers thanks to the newly launched VULTe app.

He stated: “With VULTe, we affirm our resolve to serve the customer better and make their banking experience, more pleasurable. Therefore, we will continue to launch an array of banking products to cater to the varying needs of our diverse customers.”

Explaining the premium value the Bank places on its customer with the VULTe, Ike said: “As a Polaris Bank customer, you are at liberty to determine your banking experience since we have put the Bank in your hand 24/7. You now have total control to serve yourself; it’s no more customer service but customer self-service.”

The highlight of the launching was the practical demonstration of the uniqueness of the VULTe application by the Bank’s Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Bamidele Adeyinka to the excited guests.

Meanwhile, the Bank also announced special reward packages fo

