PLATEAU: PLASIEC set to conduct local government elections in October

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC has announced its preparedness to conduct elections in the 17 local government councils of the state in October 2021.

PLASIEC Chairman, Fabian Ntung made this known while addressing political stakeholders and journalists in Jos saying that the timetable and guidelines for the elections would be released on Tuesday.

He stated, “We wish to inform political stakeholders and indeed the public that timetable and guidelines for the conduct of local government elections would be released on Tuesday.

“The elections are expected to be conducted in October 2021 in all the local government areas. We couldn’t hold elections in four local government areas the last time because we were constrained by the security advice. Now we have been properly advised that we can go ahead and hold the election in the 17 local government areas.”

It would be recalled that the last local government election in the State was conducted on the 10th of October, 2018, the chairmen were sworn in on the 11th of October for a three-year tenure.

The chairmen have four months to complete their tenure and in view of that, PLASIEC is duty-bound to start preparing for another election.

Chairmen of political parties and members of IPAC were briefed that elections will take place on 9th October 2021 in the 325 Wards and 17 LGAs and those concerned have been urged to take appropriate actions.

State IPAC Chairman, Abubakar Dogara who spoke promised the support of all political parties, and State Chairman of PDP, Chris Hassan asked for integrity in the processes to avoid voters’ apathy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: