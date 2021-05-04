Pinnick invites Argentina, Romania to Aisha Buhari invitational tourney

Kindly Share This Story:

World football power, Argentina, and Romania are likely to participate in the Aisha Buhari Women Football tournament following discussions between the organisers and both countries.

The Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament is scheduled to hold in Lagos in September with Ghana, Cameroun, Mali, South Africa, Morocco, and Nigeria already confirmed for the competition.

Yesterday, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, revealed that talks were on with Argentine and Romanian officials on the possibility of both countries featuring in the competition, which is one of the programmes the FIFA Council member plans to deploy in his bid to make Lagos Africa’s number one football city.

The NFF president said the inclusion of Argentina and Romania would expand the scope of the tournament, which is Nigeria’s direct gain from his recent election into the FIFA Council.

Pinnick recently met with Argentina’s ambassador to Nigeria, Alejandro Herrero, where they looked at ways of strengthening footballing ties between Nigeria and the South American country.

Pinnick said the Aisha Buhari tournament is in line with his mission to build a sustainable football culture for Nigeria, which would lead to a robust soccer industry that could contribute significantly to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said, “Argentina and Nigeria have a cordial football rivalry, which has seen both countries in many international contests in recent times.

“We believe that participating in the First Lady of Nigeria Invitational Tournament will further strengthen the ties between Nigeria and Argentina.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: