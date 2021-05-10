Breaking News
PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu, other dignitaries at Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting

Cross-section of Security officials during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
Secretary to Lagos State Government, SSG, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP. Hakeem Odumosu and Service Chiefs of Lagos State, during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff, Mr. Wale Musa, Commissioner of information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Yusuf Shoderu, and Former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos and Keynote Speaker, Prof. Babajide Alo, during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
Cross-section of Clerics, during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu; representative of the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. David Setonji; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba; Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Ikeja, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Sunday Makinde; during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
Cross-section of Security officials during the Security Stakeholders Town Hall meeting at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

