Breaking News
Translate

PHOTOS: Flags at half-mast at military cemetery to commence funeral of late Chief of Army Staff, ten others

On 1:32 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Grave diggers preparing the final resting place for the Chief of Army Staff and ten others at the Military Cemetry, Airport Road, Abuja. Photos by Abayomi Adeshida 22/05/2021

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!