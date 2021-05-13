Breaking News
Translate

PHOTOS: Eid-El-Fitr celebration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

On 1:27 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
From left: Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and President Muhammadu Buhari during Eid-El-Fitr Prayer at Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday
Chief Imam, State House Abuja, Alhaji Abdulhamid Suleiman (R) leading the Eid-El-Fitr Prayer at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Eid-el-Fitri celebration at Morikaz Agege

First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari (2ND L) and her children during Eid-El-Fitr Prayer at Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday
First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari (2nd L) and her children during Eid-El-Fitr Prayer at Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday
Some Muslim faithful during Eid-El-Fitr Prayer at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday. Photo: Callistus Ewelike

Vanguard News Nigeria
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!