Cross-section of abandoned Federal Government Housing Project as of 10th May 2021 as the Federal Ministry of Housing reportedly failed to keep records of houses built in six years and account for the over N250 billion budgetary allocations to the sector following media reports at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Photos by Abayomi Adeshida

Vanguard News Nigeria

