‘Photo of Tinubu in Jalabiya, photoshop manipulation’

Kindly Share This Story:

The influx of dignitaries into Tinubu’ mecca home during Umurah has again intimidated his opponents and sent jitters into their camps.

As a result of this, the sworn enemies of the APC leader who are retrogressive minded suddenly came up with photoshop picture of Asiwaju in Jalabiya.

In swift reaction to the circulated photoshopp photo, BAT Movement, a strong member of CNNI strongly condemned the unholy act.

According to the statement signed by the founder of the group Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, “Politics as they say is a *dirty game* and we know “these people” will go to any length to tarnish and discredit the Image of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu but we will not be distracted.

“This is assuring Nigerians that the said photo was a mere photoshop manipulation done to test a dummy narrative on his state of health, we assure Nigerians that Asiwaju is in good state of health without any cause for alarm.

The BAT Movement use the opportunity to share side by side photos of Asiwaju in the same period in the same Umurah, looking sharp as always.

We have known Tinubu since he was in his 40s , how can he now suddenly be 80 or 90 years ? he queried.

Pay no heed to the detractors, we will not be distracted!” Otunba Ajiboye advised.

Kindly Share This Story: