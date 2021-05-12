Breaking News
Photo news: PTI flags off free Computer Competency Skills Acquisition Training for Urhobo youths

On 10:40 am
Acting Principal and Chief Executive, Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State, Dr. Henry A. Adimula delivering a speech during the flag off ceremony of the Institute’s free Computer Competency Skills Acquisition Training for youths of Urhobo Kingdom at PTI recently.
Dr. Henry A. Adimula, Acting Principal and Chief Executive, Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State commissioning the PTI Skills Acquisition Academy/Entrepreneurship Centre at PTI Osubi Campus recently.
The Acting Principal and Chief Executive is flanked by Mr. Onobrorhie C. Siakpere, Registrar (3rd left) and Dr. D. N. Olowoyo, Head, Science Laboratory Technology Department (right).
Some of the beneficiaries of the free Computer Competency Skills Acquisition Training for youths of Urhobo Kingdom with Dr. Henry A. Adimula (7th right), Acting Principal and Chief Executive ofPetroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State,Mr. O.C. Siakpere, Registrar, PTI (6th right); Dr. (Chief) CaptainOnohanrigho, 2nd Deputy President-General, Comr. OvieEbireri, Youth President(2nd and 8th right) both of the Urhobo Progressive Union, Mrs. VerahOrhobo (5th left), Head, Department of General Studies, PTI; Mr. Malcom Oteri (1st left), General Manager, Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri.
At the unveiling of the Petroleum Training Institute’s free Computer Competency Skills Acquisition Training for youths of Urhobo Kingdom at PTI recently.
Left – right: Mrs. VerahOrhoboHead, Department of General Studies (PTI); Mr. Malcom Oetri, General Manager, Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri; Comr. OvieEbireri, Youth President; Dr. (Chief) CaptainOnohanrigho, 2nd Deputy President-General, both of Urhobo Progressive Union; Dr. Henry A. Adimula, Acting Principal and Chief Executive, Mr. Clement O. Siakpere, Registrar, both of PTI; Dr. Ezekiel Agbalagba, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effururn; Prof. Sunny Awhefeada, Delta State University, Abraka; Mr. Brown A. Ukanefimoni, Deputy Director, PTI (2nd left back) and others.

