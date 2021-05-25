Breaking News
Translate

Philippines to take delivery of 2 war helicopters in September

On 11:31 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Philippines to take delivery of 2 war helicopters in September

The Philippines is expecting the delivery of two of the six T129 attack helicopters it bought from Turkey in September, an official of Department of National Defence said on Tuesday.

Arsenio Andolong, the spokesperson of the ministry said in a statement that two more units are due for delivery in February 2022, while the remaining two are expected to be delivered in February 2023.

According to Andolong, the defence department purchased the six helicopters for a total contract price of 269.38 dollars from Turkish Aerospace Industries through a government-to-government procurement deal signed last year.

READ ALSO: Over 100 killed in Benue as militia gangs sack four Council Wards in Katsina-Ala LGA

Andolong said the acquisition of the six attack helicopters would boost the Philippine military’s capability to fight terrorists.

“It will bring more airborne firepower to our arsenal.”

Xinhua

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!