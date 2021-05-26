PEARL berths manufacturing plant to boost Nigeria’s Oil and Gas sector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sebastine Obasi

Nigeria’s quest for massive indigenous participation in the nation’s oil and gas industry has received a boost as Pacegate Energy and Resources Limited (PEARL), launched an ultra-modern manufacturing plant where drilling chemicals, water and oil-based production chemicals are formulated and manufactured in Nigeria and made accessible to clients.

Located at Ilupeju, Lagos, the plant was said to have been established in a bid to meet the growing needs of the oil and gas and transportation sectors of the Nigerian economy and Africa at large. This has been made possible by PEARL’S partnership with global energy solutions provider, Canadian Energy Solutions (CES).

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo stated that there is need for innovative partnerships such as this to boost local content in Nigeria. “I am pleased to formally commission the first local content fluids and chemical solutions manufacturing plant in Nigeria, which represents a significant landmark for the country’s industrialisation programme.

Domestication of products has been at the centre of this administration’s industrialisation programme to drive job intensive growth of the Nigerian economy. It will increase local production, create job opportunity and improve our foreign exchange reserve position. I believe this will help in taking us ahead in our effort to diversify the economy and increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to GDP. Most especially, the plant will provide jobs to Nigeria’s workforce, promote local content, and save the nation the extra cost of importing the now locally produced input’’.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), represented by the General Manager, Project Authorisation and Certification, Paul Zuhumben, said, “We commend the efforts of Pacegate Energy Resource Limited for investing an installed capacity of 12.9 metric tonnes into the manufacturing of chemicals solutions aspects of the hydrocarbon value chain in Nigeria. At the beginning of local content implementation, the board had always emphasised that its focus will be on developing in-country capacity in manufacturing, fabrication, engineering and other high-end services supporting the oil and gas industry. This project by Pacegate speaks effectively to this”

General Manager, PEARL, Franklin Oranusih said that the company was established out of a desire to solve industrial challenges with innovative solutions and partnerships. “We have a commitment to deliver quality and eco-friendly products as we continue to play our part in supporting local content in Africa. As the oil and gas sector continues to grow, it is expedient that we consider the effect it has on the environment, among others.

This partnership is a sign of our commitment and we are delighted to announce it. We also appreciate the support of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Nigerian Content and Development Board – NCDMB for its support as we continue to fulfil this commitment.”

Oranusih also stated that PEARL manufactures a wide range of chemicals and products such as Demulsifiers and Water Clarifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides, and so on, while its technology partner, CES provides upstream chemical products bases.

According to him, with PEARL’s access to CES Energy Solution’s global state of the art analytical and research and development laboratory capabilities as well as domain expertise for specialized test work, both companies will continue to conduct innovative research and development activities to provide site specific solutions across Africa.

