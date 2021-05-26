Peak Milk to celebrate National Breakfast Week, World Milk Day in style

Kindly Share This Story:

Peak milk, Nigeria’s foremost dairy brand is promoting healthy eating habits with the National Breakfast Week (NBW) and World Milk Day 2021. The double celebration features special experiential and media-led events and activities aimed at highlighting and celebrating the importance of a healthy breakfast as an ideal tool for accomplishing the day’s goals.

At this year’s event, Peak milk will reach several Nigerians through its digital campaign to encourage them to express their love of milk.

Grace Onwubuemeli, Marketing Manager for Peak Milk explained, “The National Breakfast Week and World Milk Day provide an opportunity to show people that milk is the perfect breakfast complement and it remains one of the richest natural sources of vitamins and minerals. It enhances mental and physical performance.”

Several events have been queued up to run from May 24th and build up to 2021 World Milk Day on June 1st. This includes digital conversations on social media highlighting the relevance of breakfast meals that are enriched with the goodness of Peak.

Expected to be part of the celebration are key Peak milk stakeholders including koko and tea retailers who would lend their voices to promote the importance of eating healthy breakfast meals, especially those with Peak milk. The brand will also visit public places around your community to get consumer insight on breakfast and its importance.

“Praise singing (eulogy) is a unique part of the Nigerian culture. It often features at weddings, royal functions, and other occasions where the honouree is deemed to deserve it. Peak milk deserves the accolade and we shall display our rich cultural heritage as well as celebrate by serving breakfast meals on World Milk Day. As our consumers know, Peak breakfasts are worthy of celebration, especially on World Milk Day” Onwubuemeli further said.

As part of the celebration, Peak Milk will reward its loyal customers with shopping vouchers in the ‘Celebrating Peak breakfast’ challenge, where they will be required to make 30-second videos of themselves eulogizing their favourite Peak breakfast.

World Milk Day was first launched in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to celebrate and increase public awareness about the nutritional and economic importance of milk and milk products around the globe.

