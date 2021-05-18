Peak gives Muslim faithfuls a Ramadan To Remember

Kindly Share This Story:

Ramadan is all about charity, goodwill, fasting and family for Muslims across the world. This Ramadan however, brands are taking their support for Muslims a notch higher, with one of Nigeria’s leading dairy brands – Peak, leading the way on the Nigerian scene.

Peak began by harnessing their platforms to help Muslims prepare for the holy month of Ramadan by reminding them to reflect, prepare their zakat offerings and encourage family and friends.

Peak did more than talking; they walked the walk and provided care packages for influencers, stuffed with every variety of Peak Goodness, to families- for themselves and to help them reach out to others in their community, ensuring people nourished their bodies as they nourished their souls.

Nourishing bodies is obviously a priority for Peak as the brand went to great lengths to provide Pecadomo recipes and kitchen tips to make preparing Sahur and Iftar meals easier for Muslim faithfuls. Some of the meals included, beef kebabs; rice and chicken in creamy sauce; milky masa and strawberry smoothies; puff puff and kunun madara- all infused with rich Peak goodness.

Peak also reminded Muslims of the importance of not skipping the sunnah of Sahur as it played a vital role in their nourishment throughout the 30-day long fast.

Peak did not stop there with spreading goodwill this Ramadan. They launched #PeakIftarMoments, a campaign aimed at amplifying the importance of reaching out and sharing happy moments with family and friends.

Given the peculiar conditions in which Ramadan is being celebrated, Peak Milk also made it a point of duty to remind Muslims about the importance of adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, Peak Milk continues to remind Muslim faithfuls to fully maximize the rest of the season and continue to be a source of blessing to those around them.

Kindly Share This Story: