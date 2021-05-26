Peace is expensive but insecurity is more expensive — Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Irabor

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor told the crowd that while many may think that peace is expensive, insecurity costs more.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let’s be clear, Peace is very expensive, very expensive. But insecurity is more expensive than peace Insecurity in its various dimensions is more expensive.

“And if perhaps we look at the component costs of peace, love for country, which of course has made our traditional rulers extend their hands and be in Abuja to be part of this discussion while everyone here having to leave every other engagement to be here. It is because of the love for the country and patriotism.

“Sacrifices of various forms including paying the supreme price is also a cost component to the peace. This of course is the cause of the death of Attahiru Ibrahim, Lieutenant General, and other generals and personnel of the armed forces who recent death exemplifies.

“We equally have our officers and men on the frontlines in various states of operations that have paid these prices. It is all parts and parcels of the cost of peace.

“Putting together these various components, we find that, my assertion that peace is very expensive comes very handy. Inconveniences define when the security agencies implement some of these policies and guidelines, sometimes it is not convenient for the public, it is not convenient for the citizens.

“These inconveniences of course are parts and parcels of the cost for peace. The intention of the police and other security agencies is not to inconvenience the public, but it is for the greater good of the citizens.

“The moral support that you give to the armed forces and the security agencies is also parts and parcel of the cost of peace. And more importantly, I would like to indicate that, every one of us as Nigerians, we have a role to play in contributing to the cost of peace.

“That is why, I would like to call on every Nigerian using this medium, to thank every Nigerian for all the support given to the leadership of the armed forces and other security agencies in ensuring that at the end of it all that, they have discharged their responsibility of defending and providing the ambiance for socio-economic activities to thrive in the country and for everyone to live in peace and harmony.

“The support you have been providing is invaluable. We can only ask that you give us more of that support, and to also know, that the leadership of the armed forces and security agencies are mindful of the concerns that are being expressed across the country, and we promised that, in line with the directive of the Commander in chief, that we will take every measure necessary, to bring peace to our fatherland.

“I will also like to use this opportunity to thank the National Assembly leadership and of course all its members being representatives of the people, for the support that has been giving to the armed forces and security agencies in the course of their responsibility.

“We remain loyal to the president and Commander In Chief, to the Constitution. And I think it is important to also reemphasize that, we will defend the Constitutional order at all times”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

