Pat Obilor sheds light on Women supporting Women with debut Stage Play ‘The Queen’s Wish’

With more women breaking the glass ceiling in various fields and as women creatives thrive in the entertainment world, Nigeria’s theatre scholar and media personality Pat Obilor has also simplified the myth in Shakespeare’s complex writings through her bold move to adapt and produce one of his epic Plays in Nigeria.

Pat Obilor’s the Queen’s Wish” is a modern Nigerian Yoruba Afrocentric folktale, an adaptation from the historic Elizabethan tragic play of Williams Shakespeare’s KingLear”, a King who lost his throne and power to the deceit of his two wicked daughters in exchange for public affection and external validation.

Speaking on what inspired the artistic project, Obilor noted that: “For me, Kinglear is one of the most outstanding works of English playwright, Williams Shakespeare, and in the theatre world, before one publishes a work of art especially plays, one has to work it through the stage and I have deemed it fit to take up this task.”

The Thespian said, she fell in love with the story when she acted in its stage adaptation as an undergraduate. She said, “Few years ago, as a theatre student, I played a major acting role in the Shakespeare classic, ‘King Lear’. I fell in love with the story line and years later, I still see the need to re-enact the story in an African (Yoruba) play setting as it explores the glories and vile of social validation and the feminist power prevalent in our modern society today.’

When asked the relevance of the play in this digital age, the newest Playwright said, ‘The Queen’s Wish projects a reflective mirror of human society and how we sometimes give away the treasures bestowed on us because of public accolades and baseless affirmation from people.

The message in this play is to encourage people to understand that it is okay if you are not being liked or celebrated, what matters in life are the impacts you are making while on earth and the legacy you will leave behind for your progeny. It also explores the trends in feminism and how much today’s woman is determined to rise against all odds.

Is it truly a woman’s world and can women run the world when given the full mantle to rule? This and more are some of the thematic essence the play portrays thus exploring the need for self-reliance and communal love because family is not by blood, but by who has your back when the chips are down.

Speaking on the relevance of the play to the modern woman, and its effect on women empowerment, she said, as captured in the play’s theme, in today’s world, the women empowerment narrative is becoming a prominent factor as evident with the ongoing trend in various women in business schemes and the quest for gender equality roles.

Most Women of the millennial now desire to be in charge, call the shots, make their own money and live independent lives but then, we still have more work to do in terms of taking up spaces, putting our best foot forward, securing the necessary qualifications we need to be at the same pace with our men as well as understanding our role as women.

Men don’t leave their position, we should stay in our place and thrive there. We also need to stop paying lip service to how we love ourselves as women. We should actually love one another. Men are more united than most women.

Women are too envious of one another and those things don’t help us grow. Just as Ademofe did in the Play, you may excel as a woman for securing yourself, but if we have legions of women still suffering, you have not succeeded, you have only dominated your fellow woman and you may choke from your gluttony. As a woman, if you want to be in charge in the society, you have to ensure other women are in charge too.

The Queen’s Wish production was sponsored by her company, Sparkles Media Limited, and Obilor Theatre, an emerging Arts centre. The live performance was held at the Wole Soyinka Theatre, her alma mater, the University of Ibadan on the 30th April and 1st May respectively.

