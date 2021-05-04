Parents of abducted Kaduna students look hopeless, depend on National Assembly — Reps

Kindly Share This Story:

…as affected families protest

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives on Tuesday said that the parents of abducted students of the College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka in Kaduna State depended on the National Assembly to rescue their wards from captivity.

The House made the declaration on a day the parents and the Institution’s Students Union Government (SUG) stormed the assembly complex in protest against the continued disappearance of their children.

Amongst the protesters were also some others social activists such as Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila had upon the news of their arrival to the gate directed all the chairmen of security-related Committees of the House including Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force to meet with the parents.

Upon their return one hour later, the chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson on behalf of his colleagues reported to the House that the parents pleaded with the House to intervene in the matter.

Benson said the protesters had left the main gate of the National Assembly back to the unity fountain when they got there, leaving them to follow suit.

He said the parents looked oppressed, suppressed and dejected.

”They feel they’ve been abandoned and have not eaten since two days. They don’t have any hope. The only hope they have is on the parliament. They sent us back to you to plead with you that their plight on their missing kids is addressed. They also requested that we speak on behalf of the kids that were kidnapped at the greenfield university”, he said.

Ruling on the matter, Gbajabiamila who expressed sadness referred the matter to the newly set up ad-hoc committee on security to proffer solutions.

It will be recalled that bandits dressed in military uniform had on March 11, abducted 39 students of the College from their hostels.

They however released 10 of the students in two batches, holding back 29 of them.

