PAINS OF FAMILY OF MURDERED JOB SEEKER: Iniubong promised to start work, make me proud — Bereaved mother

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs. Ime Ekpo, foster mother of 26-year[1]old Iniubong Umoren, who was murdered when she went in search of a job in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in this interview, shares her pains with Sunday Vanguard.

The late Umoren was a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo (UNIUYO). She was killed in cold blood by a suspected 20- year-old serial rapist and killer, identified as Uduak Frank Akpan in Nung Ikono Obio village, Uruan Local Government Area, under the guise of offering her job.

Last week, more than 1000 women took to the streets of Uyo, demanding justice for Umoren, who was also said to have been raped by her assailant. Akwa Ibom State Police Command subsequently arrested the suspected killer. The suspect is said to be a serial rapist

Can you tell us about your relationship with the late Umoren?

My name is Mrs. Ime Ekpo. I am 45 years old. I am the foster mother of the late Iniubong. She was just two years old when she started living with me. I raised her as if she was my biological child. Her biological mother died when she was barely two years old. I saw Iniubong through nursery school, secondary school and university.

READ ALSO:

I was still single when I took her to live with me. When I gotmarried I took her along withme. I don’t earn much salary because I work with a school certificate, but with the small salary, I made sure she went to school. When she graduated from university, she told me, she would make me proud when starts working. But they killed her.

It is difficult for me to believe that I will not see her again. But I am only asking God togive her the justice she deserves. Although I have five children, I always counted my children as six because Iniubong was my first child. Their late father was my uncle.

How would you describe your foster daughter?

Iniubong was a very good girl. She was very respectful. She was an intelligent and well-behaved girl. That was why I ensured he attended school up to the university level. She studied Philosophy at the University of Uyo. All the years she lived with me I never got any bad report from anywhere or anybody about her behaviour.

How did you feel when you heard about her death?

I felt very sad. Since the day I was told she was missing, I lost my appetite for food. I can’t even sleep anymore because they have killed my girl. I lost my daughter. They said I didn’t talk the day state government officials paid us a condolence visit. It was because I didn’t have the strength to talk. I am still calling on government and security agencies to make sure those that killed my daughter are found and brought to book. I want justice for my daughter. I thank the state government and the Police for what they have done so far. But I want them to do more.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: