Oyo residents urged to stop harassing IBEDC staff

Kindly Share This Story:

Felicitates Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitri celebration

By Adeola Badru

As Muslim faithful are still basking in the euphoria of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has appealed to residents of Oyo State that none of its staff should be harassed or molested in any way, in the course of going about their lawful duties.

This was contained in a goodwill message from the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele, where he urged the Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues and morals of the Ramadan season of selflessness and piety.

According to the statement made available to Vanguard, IBEDC is aware that its customers are looking forward to enjoying uninterrupted services during and after the holidays, adding that the power company is committed to ensuring this as much as it is within its remit and control.

The statement read: “Our technical crew is also available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period, but we appeal that none of our staff going about their lawful duties should be harassed or molested in any way.”

“IBEDC would explore all available legal options to seek redress should any of our staff become a victim of harassment.”

“IBEDC is aware that our customers are looking forward to enjoying uninterrupted services during the holidays, so, we are committed to ensuring this as much as is within our remit and control.”

He further pleaded with customers and all Nigerians that while celebrating Ramadan to observe and adhere to the COVID- 19 safety protocols of hand washing, use of face masks and physical distancing as recommended by the Nigerian Centre Disease Control (NCDC).

“It is also important that other safety precautions such as proper supervision of children to prevent electrical accidents, no cooking or trading under a high-tension wire and engagement of quacks to fix faults are equally observed.”

Engr. Ayodele finally urged customers to take advantage of our Hassle-free payment platforms- Fetswallet, Quick teller, etransact, Payarena, Jumia, and USSD to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

“Our payment centers will remain open during the holidays from 9am-3pm daily to attend to customers for bill payment, vending, enquiries and complaints, customers can reach us via our Customers care lines 07001239999 which will be open all through the holidays.”

“The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) wishes all our esteemed customers and Nigerians a happy Eid-Mubarak.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: