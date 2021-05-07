Oyo LG Election: Security agencies enjoin stakeholders to shun violence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

As local government election draws near in Oyo State, all security agencies have mapped out strategies to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order during the exercise.

In order to have a violence-free poll in the 33 local government areas of the state, the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission has also engaged the security agencies.

The local government election comes up on May 22 this year.

The all-important meeting which was held at the Conference room of the commission, Agodi Quarters, Ibadan, had in attendance officers of the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Correctional Services among others.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Ngozi Onadeko, enjoined politicians to shun violence before, during and after the election. She noted that the election of candidates should be free of violence assuring further that the police would collaborate with other sister agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property before, during and after the election.

The CP also admonished election officials to facilitate a meeting with the representatives of political parties with the security agencies on the need to promote peace during the election.

CP said, “You don’t win elections through violence; you elect people that you really want to serve you. Shun violence and criminality and let’s have a free and fair election.

” For the security agencies, we will ensure the security of lives and property during and after the election”.

The Commission Chairman, Aare Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, SAN, hinted that the meeting was facilitated to map out strategies to be adopted to ensure the atmosphere is peaceful for electorates to cast their votes on election day.

Aare Olagunju, while appreciating the security agencies for the collaboration, assured the people of the state of an election that will be free of violence and harassment of voters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

