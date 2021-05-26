Oyetola’s wife launches deworming exercise for primary school children

Kindly Share This Story:



Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Wife of Osun state Governor, Mrs Kayafat Oyetola on Tuesday flagged off deworming exercise for primary school pupils to ensure an all-round healthy development among them.

A statement issued by the Information Officer to the first lady, Tunmise Iluyomade stated that Mrs Oyetola added that the exercise is part of the state’s effort to ensure that the home feeding programme achieved its full potential of ensuring nutritional development of the children.

At the exercise which was held at Anthony Udofia Primary School in Osogbo, she added that the programme is to ensure that as children were fed in school, they must not be allowed to have worm infestation as it will impede optimal nutritional benefits of the children.

“This exercise would help enhance the health status of our children. Health is a key component of productivity. We, therefore, must do everything to keep our children healthy. This will help us to generate more wealth for the benefit of the state”, she added.

In her remark, the Senior Special Assistant to Osun state governor on School Feeding programme, Mrs Fauziyat Olaniyan said the exercise is to ensure that another generation of the future leaders have a life that is free from health and medical complications, adding that worm infects more than one-third of the world’s population with the most intent infections in children and the poor.

“There is strong evidence demonstrating how worm infection damage child’s health. Roundworm is the most prevalent soil-transmitted helminths infection in pre-school children and causes poor absorption in Vitamin A which can aggravate malnutrition and anaemia rates and contribute to retender growth.

“Realising that children from poor homes are under privilege and disadvantage, it becomes imperative for this present administration to show love and assist these children in diverse areas such as de-worming of school children.

“It is very important to implore parents in the state to encourage handwashing among children, as well as maintain a clean and healthy environment so as to prevent them contracting worm infections,” he said.

