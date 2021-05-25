Oyetola/Aregbesola’s feud: Osun APC elders caucus suspend former party chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The rift between Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola took a twist as the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) elders caucus has suspended a former acting Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria, Lowo Adebiyi.

The suspension, according to a communique issued at the end of their monthly meeting signed by Sola Akinwumi and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday was attributed to the role of Adebiyi in promoting division in the party.

Adebiyi had issued a statement as Chairman of a group known as The Osun Progressives (TOP) appointing Aregbesola as BoT Chairman of the group, a move Osun APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun declared as illegal.

“The APC, Igbimo -Agba Osun dissociated itself completely from a recent radio interview whereby a member of our body, Elder Adelowo promoted internal divisions within the party particularly on the formation of “The Osun Progressives -TOP” and accordingly suspends the said Elder Adebiyi Adelowo from the membership of APC Igbirno Agba Osun forthwith”, stated the communique.

It also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Oyetola’s administration and endorsed him for another term in office.

It reads further, “This body passed a vote of confidence in the administration of His Excellency, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola as Governor of Osun State and to the party leadership under Prince Gboyega Famodun as the State Party Chairman in Osun State. That this body re-affirmed her support for Governor Oyetola’s Second term ambition.

“The body enjoined every member of our party to remain committed, loyal and resolute towards strengthening of our party in Osun state.

“All citizens of Osun state are appreciated for supporting His Excellency, Mr. Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola in his strides towards the upliftment of the state amidst paucity of funds.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

