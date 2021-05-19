Owerri jailbreak: 3 rearrested over alleged murder, kidnapping in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police command said it has rearrested another three suspects who escaped during the jailbreak from the Owerri correctional centre, who were facing murder and kidnapping cases.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

According to the PPRO, the suspects who were arrested separately was made possible after the Commissioner of Police, CP, Abutu Yaro, activated the tactical units commanders, Area commanders and Divisional police officers to go after the escaped inmates.

However, the police added that the commissioner of police had ordered that the rearrested inmates had been handed over to the Owerri Correctional service.

Among those rearrested was one Cosmas Mbamara, male, from Ohakpu area in Mgbidi, Oru West local government area. One Okafor George Chisomo, male, 35-year-old, from Eziachi area, in Orlu Local Government Area and one Nwankwo Levi, male, 35-year-old, from Okigwe local government area all in Imo state.

Explaining how and when they were rearrested, the police said. “On 18th May 2021 at about 0700hours, following sustained monitoring, detectives from Oru West Division successfully rearrested one Cosmas Mbamara ‘m’ of Ohakpu area, Mgbidi, Oru West, who escaped from Correctional Centre, Owerri on 5th April 2021 during a jailbreak.

“The suspect was facing trial for murder when he escaped from the correctional Centre. On the same date at about 1000hours, Surveillance Team from Orlu Division arrested one Okafor George Chisom, male, 35 years old, of Eziachi area, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state.

“The suspect was arrested at Umuaba Village, Orlu LGA during a well-coordinated operation. He is involved in series of murder in Orlu and environ. One of the murder charges he is facing at Orlu High Court happened in November 2019 when he slaughtered one Matrida Eboh, female. He escaped from Correctional Centre, Owerri during the jailbreak.

“In a related development, detectives from Okigwe Division rearrested one Nwankwo Levi, male, 35 years old, of Okigwe area. The suspect was arrested on 13th May 2021 in his hideout at Okigwe. He was facing charges of kidnapping and armed robbery before he escaped from the Correctional Centre, Owerri during the said jailbreak.”

The police continued: “These arrests followed the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC to Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Commanders of Tactical Units, to ensure that prisoners who escaped from the correctional centre are rearrested to face justice.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to support the Police with credible information. Together we will continue to keep Imo State safe. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police ordered that the suspects be handed over to Nigeria Correctional Service, Owerri,” CP said.

The two suspects rearrested in Owerri, in (white) Cosmos Mbamara and in (blue) Okafor George Chisomo

Vanguard News Nigeria

