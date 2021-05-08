Over 150 golfers for Benin Club Golf Section Captain’s tournament

Kindly Share This Story:

Top amateur golfers numbering over 150 are to feature at this year’s Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) 2021 Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament which tees-off this morning in Benin City.

The 2021 edition of the tournament is being organised by the BCGS Captain, Mayer Ologbosere. The golfers will be competing for laurels in ladies and men events, veteran and super veteran categories, as well as guests cadre.

Captain Ologbisere disclosed that the tournament was part of the yearly golf event hosted by the new captain. “The tournament is of great importance to golfers in Nigeria, so it is going to be an exciting tournament.”

Moreover, the captain expressed confidence that the tournament would be organised in accordance with COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of players and guests.

“Many dignitaries such as Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu as well as other cabinet members will partake in the tournament on Saturday.

“By my estimation, we are anticipating nothing less than one hundred and fifty golfers at the tournament. They are coming from Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba; UBTH Golf Club, Benin City; Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; Port-Harcourt Golf Club; IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja; Ikoyi Golf Club; Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos; Ibadan Golf Club and host of others.”

