OurTV to show Extreme Fighting Club 85, Basketball Africa League

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A free to view broadcast satellite service provider, OurTV, will commence Live broadcast of Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) and Basketball Africa League (BAL), which will start airing on the 8th and 15th Of May 2021 Respectively to Nigerian viewers.

This followed the acquisition of the broadcast rights for Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) & Basketball Africa League (BAL) by OurTV recently.

The Live broadcast of both sports will commence on the 8th and 15th Of May 2021 Respectively.

With this development, Matches from EFC 85 & BAL will now be shown LIVE on OurSports Channel 120 on OurTV and channel 732 on FreeTV.

For OurTV, the introduction of these shows will be an exhilarating way to keep our customers glued to their screen this season.

“OurSports has been proudly committed to the tradition of sports entertainment around the continent.”

Commenting on the development, the company’s Head of Sports, Mr. Lawal Audu, said: “This is a significant landmark for OurSports, and we want to express our gratitude to our loyal viewers who have always believed in and supported us. This commitment is a continued fulfillment of our promise to our esteemed customers as we hope to keep giving them the premium content they signed up for”.

“For EFC, the first live bouts will take place on May 8 at EFC85, with seven more events scheduled throughout the year which will last till December 4 2021.

‘”The historic inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) will air on Sunday, May 16 till May 30 2021 at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, with 12 teams from across Africa participating.

Nigerian Basketball Team, the Rivers Hoopers will be competing in this league.

The BAL is supported by the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the first BAL Finals to take place on May 30”, Uttah Deovera, the PR Officer stated.

“We dedicate this to all customers and Nigerians & Africans,” he said.

OurSports is a sports channel on OurTV, a division of Trefoil Network

Kindly Share This Story: