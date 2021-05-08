OSUN: Oyetola lauded for running people friendly government

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The people of Isokan local government area of Osun state have commended the Adegboyega Oyetola administration in Osun state for creating a platform for constant interaction between the people and government.

The community stated that during Governor’s Family Meeting organized by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye at ADC Grammar School, Apomu.

Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu Kingdom, who spoke on behalf of the entire Isokan people said, Oyetola’s civic engagement drive has enabled him to reach out to the grassroots was commendable.

“We thank His Excellency for arranging this Town Hall meeting to facilitate interactive sessions between the government and the people. We suggest that this kind of meeting be held at intervals of time to bridge the gap between the government and the governed.

“We’re commending His Excellency for the bold and matured way he continued some of the policies of his predecessor where continuity was necessary and discontinue the policies that were not popular. The review of education policy which was copied from the United States and not fit into the Nigeria National Education Policy is an enough example.”

The traditional ruler however appreciated the governor for all his value-added interventions such as the refurbishment of the comprehensive health centres, rehabilitation of roads, school and some primary healthcare centres, and urged him to consider the community for other projects that would make like more convenient for the people.

In their separate remarks, the majority leader in the state assembly, Hon. Olanrewaju Maruf and the commissioner for youths and sports, Mr Yemi Lawal, described Oyetola as a selfless leader who had done well in ensuring that the welfare of the people is guaranteed.

While speaking, the special adviser, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye who represented the governor at the event explained that the interactive session was part of the engagement frameworks of Governor Oyetola, in a bid to entrench the best democratic standard in the state.

Oyintiloye also reassured that the governor is committed to making policies and programs which would continue making life more abundant for the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria

