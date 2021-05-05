Osinbajo to inaugurate FRSC training school in Delta, Thursday

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, would on Thursday, inaugurate the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshall Inspectorate Training School in Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta.

The project which was built by the Delta State Government has administrative block, auditorium, lecture rooms, male and female hostels, residential apartments, cafeteria, clinic, driving range and a football field.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, when he visited the school, said that arrangements had been concluded for a hitch-free inauguration.

Aniagwu said the succesful completion of the project which started a year ago, was another testimony of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s desire to build sustainable infrastructure for a Stronger Delta.

He commended the contractors and the supervising ministry for delivering the project on target.

“Let me commend and congratulate my colleague who has been busy inspecting this project for the state government.

“This is another testimony of the Okowa led administration to leave behind a stronger Delta.

“We have always assisted federal institutions in the state, the police command, civil defence, immigration and of course the 63 brigade Nigerian Army, which we built and handed over to them, and so this isn’t the first time the state government is assisting the federal government.

“The capacity that we increase here in Delta has a way of impacting at the Federal and so we are happy that we have been able to help the Federal Government in putting up this project and am sure that the Vice President will be very happy with what we have done here.

“As a government we are happy because what we are going to gain is far more greater than what we have put in here,” Aniagwu stated.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor, said the facilities were designed for optimal functionality of the institution.

He said the state government decided to assist the FRSC with the project with a view to attracting other economic activities to the state.

“This is actually a federal government agency and the story of this place started towards the end of 2019 when the FRSC expressed the intention to have the inspectorate training centre in Delta.

“Due to the importance of road safety, the state government decided to assist the FRSC to ensure capacity building in curbing road accidents.

“We thought it necessary to assist them in capacity building and because its sited in Delta and we will gain a lot in curbing road accidents in the state.

“The Marshall Inspectorate Training School was built and fully funded by the state government and as you can see, it is ready for inauguration,” Ochonogor added.

