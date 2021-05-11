Osinbajo, Gbenga Daniel, Mimiko, Bishop Wale Oke, others grace Dare Adeboye’s service of song

Kindly Share This Story:

…Dare was a blessing to RCCG – Osinbajo

…My husband is sleeping not dead – Temilade Adeboye

…I will miss him – Leke Adeboye

…as thousands throng RCCG Redemption camp for service of songs

By Olayinka Latona

THE vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo yesterday described the late son of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye as a blessing to the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Osinbajo said this in a tribute to the late Damilare which was read by Pastor in charge of Youth, Province 1, Pastor Bisi Akande.

The vice president said:”We are indeed grateful for your contribution to RCCG. He understood the time and urgency of reaching to the youths, he worked very hard with all passion. A true child of God, who demonstrated his love for God”, he said of the deceased who passed on his sleep on Tuesday night.

Also the wife of the fallen son of the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Oluwadamilare Adeboye, Mrs. Temilade Adeboye yesterday said her late husband was not dead but asleep in the Lord.

Giving tribute to her late husband during the special service of song, Temilade said she was assured of her husband’s salvation, adding that her husband lived a fulfilled life.

In her words:”He slept, he did not die and I know and sure on the resurrection morning, I will see him in glory.

“I am sure he was saved, he believed in Christ. His salvation was sure and resounding. He said: ‘if I die, I am fulfilled. I have done what God asked me to do.’

“He was not afraid of death. He said it’s not a matter of how long, but how well. He lived a good life. He lived to serve God. He represented Christ and that is why I am sure he is in heaven. He made heaven,” the wife said.

The younger brother of late Dare, Pastor Leke Adeboye said he will miss him greatly.

Vanguard News Nigeria

