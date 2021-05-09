Osibogun, ex-Rep candidate elected into Buckinghamshire Council in England

Kindly Share This Story:

*Says only a truly autochthonous constitution can salvage Nigeria

A former House of Representatives Candidate for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in 2019 General Election, Mr. Adekunle Osibogun, has been elected into the Buckinghamshire Council in England, United Kingdom.

Osibogun, a legal practitioner, a graduate of the University of Ibadan and the University of Buckingham, hails from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

He contested the Buckinghamshire Council election seat to represent the Buckingham East Ward.

He polled 953 votes to emerge victorious on the platform of the British Conservative and Unionist Party.

In a chat with newsmen from his base in Buckingham, Osibogun, currently a doctoral candidate at the University of Buckingham, dedicated his victory to God and the electors who trusted him with their mandate.

On his views about Nigeria, Osibogun noted that only a truly autochthonous constitution with a committed leadership can salvage Nigeria from its current realities.

He stated that with the level of insecurity and economic stagnation, particularly the continuous attacks on young Nigerians who aspire to improve their quality of life and standard of living through education, it is vital that members of the current government take urgent steps or lose the opportunity to leave a positive legacy after their term of office.

Besides, he said the process of developing an autochthonous constitution must be open, fair and transparent, with every Nigerian being given the opportunity to contribute to the constitutional process through a referendum.

In his view, a constitution must reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people for whom it is being administered, otherwise it will only be another set of rules to be scorned and disparaged by the people, a faith currently being suffered by the 1999 Constitution.

