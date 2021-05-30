Oshodi APC LG Primaries: Opportunity for Tinubu, APC to reinvent good governance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Shogunle

Political parties are the major ingredients of politics, its leaderships, followerships, memberships and sympathisers determine how successful it can be, not only during elections but in terms of delivery of good governance, good precedence and indeed winning the hearts of the populace and become a popular party in real sense of it.

This article is about the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter and its currently ongoing Local Government Election Process.

The party and its leadership in the state reeled out a robust and acceptable best practices in the guidelines for its primary elections to elect candidates that will fly the party’s flags for Chairmen and Councillors ahead of the Local Governments general election that has been slated for July in the state, however, the events that characterised the primaries yesterday (Saturday) across all the various wards in the state is on the verge to collapse and rubbish in totality the good intentions of the leadership of the party to continue as a leading light in the political processes and governance across Nigeria.

Avoidable deaths were recorded in Surulere local government of the state as widely reported by the media during the exercise yesterday among many other numerous violence that characterized the poll across Lagos.

In Oshodi-Isolo local government which this article has chosen as a case study, there were various deadly art of violence and malpractices that outrightly negated the good plans of the Lagos APC and the robust guidelines put in place. Indeed, in all the seven wards of the local government, only the agent of one of the chairmanship aspirant; Kehinde Oloyede Almoroof aka Kendu was given agent’s tag and allowed to sign result sheet documents.

Though deaths were not recorded in Oshodi but lawful voters were massively subjected to widespread intimidation to depression, fear, unnecessary anxiety and total deprivation to exercise their free will and good will of supporting, canvassing and vote for their choice of candidates. What happened in Oshodi was not an election but a charade, show of forceful power against the wish of the people and the rules of the party.

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had warned earlier that everyone including MC Oluomo, Mudashiru Obasa; Lagos House of Assembly Speaker and host of others should desist from dropping his name on the election, he said he has no anointed candidate anywhere and that lawful party members should go about their activities to support, canvass and vote freely for the candidates of their choice without intimidation, fear or violence

In Mafoluku Ward, armed entourage of thugs arrived the venue of the poll at exactly 12:45pm, shooting sporadically into the air, disrupted the ongoing orderly process, went straight to the party officials, whispered some words to their ears, called the leader of the police team, whispered some words to his ear, dropped a huge amount of money for his thugs to continue inducing voters, intimidating and harassing them or order them out of the venue but for fear of molestation and death almost everyone was falling in line forcefully knowing fully well that the party officials and the police have been bought over. Immediately he left, women left the lines and rushed to form another queues and began to share the largesse brought thereby totally disrupted the orderly exercise.

Also in Mafoluku ward, in line with directives, the party officials jettisoned the accreditation guidelines as provided by the party and opted for recording names of cleared voters in an exercise book in a black ink. People who are non registered members of the APC but had been given slips with which to vote were allowed to vote. Those people were allowed to vote enmass for Kendu without authentic party registration slips, without crosschecking the party members’ register. Such event is also reported in Shogunle ward.

Also in Shogunle ward, Party officials in charge of the exercise brought only one agent tag for and other agents without tags from the party officials were later ordered out of the venue. It was only the Kendu’s agent that signed the result documents.

Generally in Oshodi, there was low turn out of party members who are lawful voters compared to huge numbers of members recorded during registration of the party recently in the state because of the fear and apprehension that thuggery, mainming, killings and violence would rein.

In all of these, one wonders how Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State APC Leadership will handle the flagrant violations of his warning of not dropping his name and its guidelines respectively.

If this happened in the primary elections, one wonders what general election will look like. Can MC Oluomo alone win election for APC without the support of other aspirants and leaders?

Is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu truly in support of the MC Oluomo, has Bola Tinubu given all the powers on Oshodi including political power to MC Oluomo or is MC Oluomo just dropping his name against his warning? Time will tell.

My advice for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his ardent believer, lover and follower and Lagos State APC leadership as a registered member of the APC is to look critically and analyse objectively the series of events that characterized the party primaries yesterday and Oshodi where I witnessed in particular and take a bold, right decision that will not be consequential negatively on the future of the party and its leaders.

Hence, Bola Tinubu and Lagos APC leadership have the opportunity now to rewrite their names in the history and reinvent a real sense of good governance in our grassroots which is the hallmark of the real progressive politics and make our progressive party a real popular party again.

Olaide Shogunle writes from Oshodi

