Osanebi YESA award; Ndokwa Youths delighted, congratulates the empowerment master.

Youths of ndokwa nation have expressed their delight on the nomination of the member representing ndokwa east constituency at the delta state house of assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, for the YESA award of excellence, adding that they are super excited over Osanebi’s continuous attraction of positive headlines to Ndokwa Nation.

In a statement made available to newsmen by chief scribe of the youths and foremost Niger Delta youth leader, Idi Presley, the youths are very proud of the regular national and global recognition accorded the empowerment master, a testament that his selfless services to humanity are being noticed beyond the shores of Ndokwa Nation.

Lauding the deputy speaker, the youths stated clearly that Osanebi, pioneer president NNYM, remains the finest export from Ndokwa Nation and one of the most sort after brand in Delta State today, a fact that leaves them feeling very proud and ecstatic.

“Today, it’s heart warming to see that our former president, from his humble beginnings as a community youth leader rise to the topmost echelon of the society, a process that was made possible through hardwork and one that has attracted positive reviews and help to position Ndokwa Nation on the global map.

“For us youths of Ndokwa Nation, we see these mega awards as simple reward for his trailblazing and pace setting style of leadership, Omenosa has continually distinguished himself in service to his people and humanity in general.

“From all of us youths of Ndokwa Nation, we say Congratulations our supreme leader as you receive another Award of Excellence for your enormous contribution towards the development of Youth Entrepreneurship in Nigeria and we want you to know that we are delighted and overjoyed with your continuous awe-inspiring achievements”, part of the statement read.

The YESA (Young Entrepreneurs Summit & Awards) summit scheduled for 20th and 21st May, 2021 in Abuja, which is a gathering of young Nigerians and business magnets is an entrepreneurship platform established by Kronik Media Entertainment Company Limited in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the Nigerian Youth Parliament, gathers youths from all around the nation and beyond in order to discuss issues relating to the development of entrepreneurship in Nigeria, and Osanebi has also been scheduled as one of the speakers at this year’s event.

Recall, in April, Osanebi in recognition of his selfless act of philanthropy was honoured also with an award of excellence in Awka by the prestigious Unizik.

