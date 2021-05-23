Osakpolor Solomon earns call up to Ireland U19 team

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian-eligible Irish-born teenage soccer star, Osakpolor Solomon, has been named in Ireland Under-19 squad for a seven days training camp set to hold in England.

Osakpolor Solomon, who stars in defence for Nottingham Forest in the Championship, was included in the 35-man Irish team by Manager Tom Mohan, who also named Stephen Ireland’s son Joshua in the hit squad

Mohan decided to invite a large squad that includes a goalkeeping training camp under Rene Gilmartin to have up close and personal look of the players who are coming for the training camp..Mohan is also keen to get a look at younger players ahead of the restart of action in autumn.

With this year’s Under-19 campaign cancelled by UEFA due to the Covid- 19 pandemic crisis, the training camp in England will afford Mohan the opportunity to assess his options going forward.

17-rear-old Osakpolor Solomon, who has had a brilliant season with Nottingham Forrest, is relishing the opportunity to prove his mettle when he joins up with the other 34 players in the Irish camp in England.

This call-up to Irish team is a big boost for Osakpolor Solomon, who in January joined the swelling rank of players on the agency management of top football agent, Drew Uyi, who said the youngster merited his call-up to the U-19 side of Ireland.

”Congratulations to my young brother, r Osakpolor Solomon for getting a deserved invitation to the Irish U-19 Team. More upward movement on the way”, Drew Uyi posted on social media.

Osakpolor Solomon’s father, Mr. Michael Solomon, also commended his son for the invitation, adding that it was a reward for the hard work so far done by the youngster.

Three other Nigerian-eligible youngster were also named alongside Osakpolor Solomon in the Irish squad.

Ola Ibrahim of Derby, David Okagbue of Stoke and .Bosun Lawal of Watford earned call-ups to the U19 camp in England

Full Squad:

Aaron O’Reilly (Aston Villa), Connor Barratt (Birmingham City), Will Blease, Zak Gilsenan (both Blackburn), Rio McEvoy (Bolton), Ruarí Behan (Burnley), Ciaran Gilligan (Burton), Jay McGrath, Fionn O’Brien (both Coventry), Noah Watson (Crystal Palace), Ola Ibrahim, Cian Kelly Caprani (both Derby), Cian Coleman, Ben Andreucci (both Leeds), Arlo Doherty (Leicester), Billy Brooks, Matthew Boylan (both Lincoln), Ed McJannett (Luton), Owen Mason (Mansfield), Callum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough), Sam Blair (Norwich), Osakpolor Solomon (Nottingham Forest), Josh Seary, Harry Nevin, Jacob Slater (all Preston), Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Harvey Cullinan, Leo Gaxha (both Sheffield United), Luke Pearce (Southampton), Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois), David Okagbue, Joshua Ireland, Sam Knowles (all Stoke), Caden Kelly (Sunderland), Aaron Maguire (Tottenham), Bosun Lawal (Watford), Joe O’Shaugnessy (Wolves).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: