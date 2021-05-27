Ortom’s assassination attempt: We’re shocked by the IGP’s comment ― Akase

Kindly Share This Story:

***says he must have been misquoted

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has expressed shock at the alleged statement by the acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali who while announcing the arrest of the masterminds of the assassination attempt on the Governor at Tyo Mu community last March said the outcome of the investigation was contrary to the claim of the Governor.

The IGP was quoted by various online platforms allegedly saying “those who organized and those who pulled the trigger have all been arrested and investigation is ongoing.”

He also allegedly added that investigation so far showed that the outcome was contrary to the claims made by the Governor.

But reacting Thursday in Makurdi, the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Mr Terver Akase, noted that the IGP might have been misquoted.

Akase said “we heard the statement by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, regarding the investigation into the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom on March this year.

“It’s possible that the IGP was misquoted because he couldn’t have said what is being reported.

“This is because a team that the office of the IGP deployed to Benue to investigate that attack, told and confirmed to the Governor that indeed the identities of those who made an attempt on his life were armed Fulanis people.

“Again the armed security details who were with the Governor at the time confirmed that the people they saw that wanted to kill the Governor were armed Fulanis people.

“So we are shocked, the IGP must have been misquoted because his team told the Governor that the people who tried to kill him, indeed their identity were Fulani.

“He was quoted to have said that what they got was contrary to what the Governor said.

