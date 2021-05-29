Ortom orders arrest of masterminds of Makurdi Modern Market crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Following Friday squabble between some youths at the Makurdi Modern Market and selected Muslim traders in the market, Governor Samuel Ortom has asked security agencies to fish out the mastermind of the crisis and have them prosecuted.

The crisis, Friday afternoon had crippled commercial and business activities in the market compelling traders to hurriedly close shop and flee for safety when the aggrieved youths attempted to stop some Muslim traders from doing business in the market.

It was gathered that the aggrieved youths may have been angered by the spate of armed herders attacks in the state that have claimed many lives in the last two weeks.

The Governor in his reaction to his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, condemned the crisis in strong terms warning that his administration would not tolerate the harassment of any innocent person in the state.

Part of the statement read, “Governor Samuel Ortom condemns in strong terms, the incident at Modern Market, Makurdi yesterday when some youths stormed the market to harass traders they identified as Muslims.

“The Governor says no one has a right to prevent others from worshipping where it pleases them. He charges security agencies to fish out the culprits and apprehend them for prosecution.

“Governor Ortom further warns the youths to avoid acts capable of creating tension as anyone found fomenting trouble will be brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, normalcy has since returned to the market as traders were seen on Saturday conducting their routine business and other commercial activities in the market.

