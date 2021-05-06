Orji Kalu condoles with Adeboye, RCCG family over demise of Pastor Dare

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Kalu, in his condolence message issued on Thursday in Abuja, lamented the passing on of the 42-year old pastor.

Dare was the Assistant Pastor (RCCG) in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

Kalu stressed that Dare died in his prime, adding that the deceased was committed to the work of God like his father.

The former governor of Abia urged the Adeboye family to take solace in the fact that the late cleric lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and mankind.

He described the demise of Dare as shocking and devastating and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the entire RCCG family.

“I received with shock and pain the news of the demise of Assistant Pastor (RCCG) in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

“The late cleric was known to be spiritually gifted like his father.

“He was strongly committed and dedicated to spreading the gospel beyond his immediate environment.

“The late pastor upheld and sustained the teachings of the Holy Bible in his lifetime, which he exemplified in his way of life.

“He will be remembered for his good deeds,’’ Kalu said.

The former governor prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the RCCG community the fortitude to bear the sad loss.

Kalu also extended his heartfelt condolences to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a Pastor of the RCCG.

