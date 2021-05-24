oraimo, the maker of smart accessories, hit a milestone of 100 million sales worldwide.

Kindly Share This Story:

oraimo, the makers of premium smart accessories, has surpassed a worldwide sales milestone of 100 million. This landmark is one of the company’s many goals in addition to establishing themselves as the #1 smart accessory brand in Nigeria.

oraimo, which began in Hong Kong in 2013, has since expanded to over 50 countries, with Nigeria being the most recent addition, spawning a massive loyalist community.

By capturing the hearts of millions of smartphone users since its entry into the Nigerian market, oraimo has influenced end-user preferences and positioned itself as the #1 premium leading smartphone accessories brand in Nigeria.

Being active in the music industry is not foreign to the brand, as they understand that this is a strong passion point for Nigerian youths. From concert sponsorships to TV sponsorships, oraimo currently sponsors the Official Naija Top Ten on MTV Base.

Currently, the company has a successful partnership with 2baba. This partnership also helped them reinforce their position in the Nigerian market, as fans of the legendary crooner began to notice the brand associated with their favourite pop star.

This collaboration between oraimo and 2baba birth the oraimo 2baba FreePods 2 being produced in 2020. The 2baba FreePods 2 are Nigeria’s most popular wireless stereos with superb technology, which is specifically tuned for the best Afrobeat sound by 2Baba himself.

The brand is determined to keep its unbeaten status as the #1 premium mobile accessory brand in Nigeria, and with the introduction of the oraimo Watch and more smart accessories in the works, there is no end to its user-friendly innovation.

Customer focus is their watchword – being able to adapt its products to suit the core needs of consumers. The brand has extensively explored these needs and developed products to satisfy these requirements.

oraimo has ensured that users can easily buy their products by establishing the e-shop – https://ng.oraimo.com/ . The brand also has an appealing free delivery offer for orders over N6,000, as well as a 365-day guarantee on their products.

To find out more about oraimo or its latest products, follow them on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook

