OPEN GRAZING BAN: Oborevwori asks southern govs to send bill to Houses of Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

The Deputy National Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday morning, asked Southern Governors to urgently send Bill to their respective State Houses of Assembly for legislative action so as to give legal backing to the ban on open grazing of cattle in the region.

Oborevwori stated this while speaking on African Independent Television, AIT, ‘Kakaki’ program on the ban on open grazing, which was monitored by our correspondent.

He commended the Southern Governors for their patriotic and timely intervention in relation to the security challenges being posed by open grazing.

ALSO READ: Israeli military hit top Hamas commanders in 24 hours

Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly said the State Houses of Assembly in the region would sustain their support for the Governors on the open grazing ban in the South. While assuring that the State Houses of Assembly would facilitate the passage of the bill into law once it was sent, he said; “the issue of restructuring is no longer new in this country.

“The decision of the Southern Governors on the issue of open grazing in the region is indeed a welcomed development and also in the right direction.

“We will continue to support them just as we have urged them to come up with Bills on the ban of open grazing for us in the State Houses of Assembly to pass into law in order to give the ban a legal backing.

“We are all aware that some State Houses of Assembly in the country have since passed a bill banning open grazing into Law in their States. Here as soon as the Governors come up with the Bill, we will work on it”.

Recall that Speakers of State Legislatures in Southern Nigeria, weekend threw their weights behind the decisions reached by the Governors in Asaba last week Tuesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: