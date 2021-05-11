Breaking News
Translate

OPEC’s compliance with oil production cuts deal 122% in April ― Report

On 4:36 pmIn Energyby
Kindly Share This Story:

OPEC’s compliance with oil production cuts deal 122% in April ― Report

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says its compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal totalled 122 per cent in April, as production averaged 25.08 million barrels per day.

In March, OPEC’s compliance with the production cuts deal was 124 per cent, at 25.04 million barrels per day.

“According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 25.08 mb/d in April 2021, up by 0.03 mb/d m-o-m.

“Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria, IR Iran, and Saudi Arabia, while production decreased primarily in Venezuela, Libya and Angola,’’ OPEC said in its monthly report released on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Don’t cry for Dare, he is resting in glory, Pastor Adeboye reacts to son’s death

According to the report, non-OPEC liquids output including OPEC NGLs in April fell by 0.18 million barrels per day month to month, to an average of 67.97 million barrels per day (down by 1.16 million barrels year on year).

“As a result, global oil supply decreased in April by 0.15 mb/d m-o-m to average 93.06 mb/d, down by 6.45 mb/d y-o-y.’’

(Sputnik/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!