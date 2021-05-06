Ooni of Ife urges Nigerians to patronage locally produced goods

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has urged Nigerians to patronize locally made products, saying such gesture was required to improve the country’s economy.

The Arole Oduduwa made the call at his Ile Oodua palace in Ile-Ife while playing host to the management of Titan Multi-business Investment Ltd, producers of Titan Rice who were on a courtesy visit for the commissioning of Titan Farms corporate head office and rice factory located in Ibadan and schedule to hold in few weeks time.

Ooni who is the co- chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, commended the Titan management for its patriotism and originality, while rendering qualitative services to Nigerians.

Pledgeding his readiness to grace the commissioning ceremony as invited by the company, Ooni Ogunwusi said: “We should commend the management of this great company and other few ones across the country for standing up to the challenges in the competitive market, it is obviously not easy. What I want to encourage our people to do is to patronise this brand and I assure Nigerians that they will be proud of it, he said.

In his address, Founder and the Chief Trader of Titan Multi-business investment, Mr. Gbenga Eyiolawi, thanked the Ooni for the kind words, affirming his organisation’s readiness to uphold its efficient service delivery mechanism.

He said: “Baba, let me use this opportunity to explain that Titan is an agro-commodity processing and trading outfit, buying farm produce directly from Nigerian farms and process them with our partner-mills and processing facilities using their High-Tech equipments in the Northern part of the country.

“These processed goods are packaged in our brand and sold directly to distributors across South West Nigeria.

“We do not compete with existing brands as we offer something more unique than others giving priority to our distributors and end users.

“We are able to achieve this through diligent and extensive research and development as we have food processing specialists in our team. We are confident to say that Titan Rice is the most affordable “Grade A” Nigerian Rice.

Kindly Share This Story: