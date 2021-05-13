Onuesoke lauds govs’ call to ban open grazing, activation of ports in other states

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has commended the decision of 17 southern governors to ban open cattle grazing and recommendation for the activation and establishment of ports in other states of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country.

Reacting to the governors’ recommendations, Onuesoke at the Asaba International Airport on his arrival from Abuja said the governors’ decision was a step in the right direction and the best ever, advising that they should back the prohibition of open grazing with the necessary laws in their respective domains and put up a formidable structure for its strict enforcement.

He said: “Bravo to the governors. Enough is enough. This is a good move for the 17 governors to unite against a common enemy. Unity is the key. Unity among the governors is what is needed to send strong signals to the Federal Government.

“No need for divisions along party line this time. No sabotage. No one should play good boy in Aso Rock again. Put the interest of your people first.

“This decision, if implemented, will end the brazen kidnappings and killings by herdsmen in our communities. The movement of cows should only be done by trucks. This will reduce killings significantly. All Middle Belt governors should come together and do likewise as a clear recipe to save the soul of Nigeria.”

He disagreed with the clause in the communiqué seeking help from the Federal Government to promote livestock businesses, stressing that it should be states in partnership with private organisations.

“This is commendable, but I disagree with the clause seeking help from the Federal Government to promote livestock business. Cattle rearing business is not bigger than crude oil licenses given to private organisations. Let every state handle it according to its capability. This idea of government doing this and that should be ruled out. All that is needed from the government is guidelines and security,” he said.

Onuesoke commended the governors call for revitaliation of the ports in the South-South, saying if that is implemented, it would not only create employment but lead to the economic well-being in the South-South and reduce insecurity to the bearest minimum.”

“Furthermore, the governors should include non-politicians into their meetings, especially some traditional rulers and past governors. If not at every meeting, but include them at least in one meeting in a year. I think we can learn something from them for continuity sake,” he advised.

