Onuesoke faults Ndume’s opposition to ban on open grazing

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has faulted the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume for opposing the ban on open grazing by the southern governors.

Ndume, who is representing the Borno South Senatorial District in the upper chamber while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday insisted that the issue of open grazing was only causing insecurity in the North-Central geopolitical zone and some parts of the South- West.

While opposing the ban on open grazing, he, however, cautioned the governors to rise to the occasion of protecting their citizens instead of engaging in blame games which would not solve the problem of insecurity in the country.

Reacting to Ndume’s comment while addressing journalists in his office in Warri, Delta State, Onuesoke who commended the southern governors’ call for restructuring and banning of open grazing among other demands urged Ndume to stop taking Nigeria back to medieval history of open grazing and embrace the resolution of the southern governors for the good of Nigerians.

The PDP Chieftain said he could not understand why Ndume was disturbed on how the people of the south want to live their lives stating that constitutionally and for security reasons the southern governors have the right to decide how movement in their respective states could be conducted.

“Ndume is a member of the Senate I have always respected because of his positive contributions in the house. But I am however disappointed that he is against the lofty idea of the southern governors,” Onuesoke stated.

He agued that it was unfortunate that “Ndume and his cohorts feigned ignorance of the mindless killings, kidnapping and raping of women perpetrated by herdsmen nationwide”, adding that the unity among southern governors, who jettisoned party affiliations to hold the august meeting has become the real source of concern to them.

While commending Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF for supporting the decision of the governors to ban open grazing of cattle, the PDP Chieftain stressed that once the ban on open grazing was passed into law and implemented, “it would become almost impossible for those camouflaging as cattle rearers to continue to kill, rape our women and abduct our people. Besides, it would become easier for every region and state to locate, identify and monitor every move,” he observed.

Kindly Share This Story: